Zombie musical car wash

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The walking dead are among us in Rochester.
Zombies washed cars at Hy-Vee on West Circle Drive Saturday afternoon. A group of teenagers belonging to the Civic's Innovative Education programming put on a zombie musical car wash show. Here's how it works: you get your car washed by four dancing zombies.
Young actors and other theater youth created different dance numbers so that every car they washed got to see a different show.
All the proceeds will go to support the Civic's Innovative Education programming.

