Zombie musical car wash

Friday morning a 103-year-old Rochester woman's dream of riding a motorcycle came true. Bert Mullenbach said it was a dream of hers for years but she didn't think it would ever actually happen. But all of that changed last week when her Dentist, Fred Carlson offered to take her for a spin on his motorcycle. So Friday morning she walked out of her retirement community with her friends and family watching as she geared up for the ride, that came complete with her own leathe...