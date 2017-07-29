UPDATE: Truck crash slows northbound Highway 52 at Apache Mall - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Truck crash slows northbound Highway 52 at Apache Mall

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

We're learning more information about an accident on the Northbound Highway 52 that caused a semi truck to turn on its side.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a male driver and female passenger were in a white Mercury, arguing, and weren't paying attention. 

The Mercury sideswiped the semi, who lost control and tipped over, blocking three lanes of traffic for about three hours. 

Johnathan Bell, 27, of  Maryland was driving the semi. He was taken to St. Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

State Patrol have not identified the male and female suspect since they left the scene.

A witness told us the two people took some items from their trunk and left. Police are still looking for them. 

Another witness told KTTC that some people pulled over and helped the 27-year-old driver get out of the semi.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A semi truck rollover on Highway 52 near Rochester's Apache Mall has slowed northbound traffic significantly.  It happened a little past 12 noon.  

State Patrol troopers and Rochester police and fire crews are on the scene.  It's unknown if anyone was hurt.  The challenge for first responders will be to clear the truck from the scene while letting drivers move past the scene safely on the left side of the wreck.  

Look for more on this tonight at 6 p.m. on KTTC NewsCenter.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Trump's order: Bar all transgender troops from US military

    Trump's order: Bar all transgender troops from US military

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:29:06 GMT
    President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
    President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>

  • Minnesota man killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest

    Minnesota man killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest

    A 22-year-old central Minnesota man killed in action at Pearl Harbor has been laid to rest at his family's grave site. Hundreds turned out Saturday to pay tribute to Navy Fireman 1st Class Elmer Kerestes in Holdingford. Kerestes was one of the 429 crew members who died aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japanese torpedo planes capsized the battleship on Dec. 7, 1941. The Navy used DNA to match Kerestes' remains.

    More >>

    A 22-year-old central Minnesota man killed in action at Pearl Harbor has been laid to rest at his family's grave site. Hundreds turned out Saturday to pay tribute to Navy Fireman 1st Class Elmer Kerestes in Holdingford. Kerestes was one of the 429 crew members who died aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japanese torpedo planes capsized the battleship on Dec. 7, 1941. The Navy used DNA to match Kerestes' remains.

    More >>

  • Authorities ID woman killed in Wisconsin seaplane crash

    Authorities ID woman killed in Wisconsin seaplane crash

    Authorities have released the name of a 71-year-old Minnesota woman who died after a seaplane tried to take off near an aviation convention in eastern Wisconsin. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office identifies the victim as Diane Linker of Sauk Rapids. Linker was a passenger in a six-seat seaplane that hit a large wave and overturned while trying to take off Thursday night near the Experimental Aircraft Association's Seaplane Base near Oshkosh. Another person remains in critical c...More >>
    Authorities have released the name of a 71-year-old Minnesota woman who died after a seaplane tried to take off near an aviation convention in eastern Wisconsin. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office identifies the victim as Diane Linker of Sauk Rapids. Linker was a passenger in a six-seat seaplane that hit a large wave and overturned while trying to take off Thursday night near the Experimental Aircraft Association's Seaplane Base near Oshkosh. Another person remains in critical c...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.