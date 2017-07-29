UPDATE: Truck crash slows northbound Highway 52 at Apache Mall

We're learning more information about an accident on the Northbound Highway 52 that caused a semi truck to turn on its side.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a male driver and female passenger were in a white Mercury, arguing, and weren't paying attention.

The Mercury sideswiped the semi, who lost control and tipped over, blocking three lanes of traffic for about three hours.

Johnathan Bell, 27, of Maryland was driving the semi. He was taken to St. Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

State Patrol have not identified the male and female suspect since they left the scene.

A witness told us the two people took some items from their trunk and left. Police are still looking for them.

Another witness told KTTC that some people pulled over and helped the 27-year-old driver get out of the semi.

A semi truck rollover on Highway 52 near Rochester's Apache Mall has slowed northbound traffic significantly. It happened a little past 12 noon.

State Patrol troopers and Rochester police and fire crews are on the scene. It's unknown if anyone was hurt. The challenge for first responders will be to clear the truck from the scene while letting drivers move past the scene safely on the left side of the wreck.

