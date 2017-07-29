Truck crash slows northbound Highway 52 at Apache Mall

A semi truck rollover on Highway 52 near Rochester's Apache Mall has slowed northbound traffic significantly. It happened a little past 12 noon.

State Patrol troopers and Rochester police and fire crews are on the scene. It's unknown if anyone was hurt. The challenge for first responders will be to clear the truck from the scene while letting drivers move past the scene safely on the left side of the wreck.

