Truck crash slows northbound Highway 52 at Apache Mall - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Truck crash slows northbound Highway 52 at Apache Mall

Posted:
By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A semi truck rollover on Highway 52 near Rochester's Apache Mall has slowed northbound traffic significantly.  It happened a little past 12 noon.  

State Patrol troopers and Rochester police and fire crews are on the scene.  It's unknown if anyone was hurt.  The challenge for first responders will be to clear the truck from the scene while letting drivers move past the scene safely on the left side of the wreck.  

Look for more on this tonight at 6 p.m. on KTTC NewsCenter.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.