High flying fun at Big Air ATV show during Fair

There was a roar emanating from the Olmsted county fairgrounds Friday Night for the big air ATV show.

This tour goes all around the country and is one of the few that is mostly centered around ATV stunts.

The founders, brothers Derek and Jon Guetter said they got tired of traveling around the world and wanted to keep things more local.

The Guetters are actually from Minnesota, from the Redwood Falls area.

This is their second year doing the Olmsted County Fair and they say their favorite part of it all is the fans in the stands.

"When were at the arenas they're how many rows up in the air, you don't really get that intimate setting like the county fairs do," Derek Guetter said. "So for the state and county fairs, this place is going to get really loud tonight."

and that's exactly what they saw that night.

While the ATVs were the focus of the show, there were also motorcycles and regular bicycles.

They were able to pull off tricks with any machine.