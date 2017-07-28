High flying fun at Big Air ATV show during Fair

There was a roar emanating from the Olmsted county fairgrounds Friday Night for the big air ATV show. This tour goes all around the country and is one of the few that is mostly centered around ATV stunts.More >>
Friday morning a 103-year-old Rochester woman's dream of riding a motorcycle came true. Bert Mullenbach said it was a dream of hers for years but she didn't think it would ever actually happen. But all of that changed last week when her Dentist, Fred Carlson offered to take her for a spin on his motorcycle. So Friday morning she walked out of her retirement community with her friends and family watching as she geared up for the ride, that came complete with her own leathe...More >>
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul Division, said the extension allows shareholders and the public to have plenty of time to give written feedback.More >>
A report from the Minnesota Legislative Auditor's Office showed the Minnesota State High School League is calling for lower rental prices for the venues they use to host tournaments.More >>
The goal would be to make cigarettes less addictive or not addictive at all. The news is not sitting well with tobacco stocks.More >>
On the eve of preliminary health insurance rates being open to the public, MNsure announces ways to help consumers save money.More >>
The three were trying to take off from Lake Winnebago when the plane flipped over in choppy water.More >>
A former Rochester High School Principal received a sentence Wednesday of 60 months behind bars for possessing child pornography.More >>
The Mall of America has shut down a ride that's similar to the one that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair and killed one person and injured seven.More >>
A major ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court has dealt yet another blow to the once impressive empire of the privately-owned and operated Minnesota School of Business and Globe University. The justices of the state's highest court ruled Wednesday that Minnesota School of Business and Globe University made thousands of illegal loans to students and charged them interest that was over the legal limit. M-S-B/Globe has already closed its system, including a campus in n...More >>
The Destination Medical Center Corporation Board has approved the first phase of the Discovery Square development project Phase 1 calls for a four-story, 89,000 square-foot building that would be located at the corner of 2nd Avenue Southwest and 4th Street Southwest.More >>
The President's tweets announcing the ban of transgenders in the military is causing a firestorm in transgender communities across the nation. Here in Rochester, the transgender community is in shock.More >>
The three were trying to take off from Lake Winnebago when the plane flipped over in choppy water.More >>
On the eve of preliminary health insurance rates being open to the public, MNsure announces ways to help consumers save money.More >>
