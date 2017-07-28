Report: Minnesota should review sports facility rent prices

A report from the Minnesota Legislative Auditor's Office showed the Minnesota State High School League is calling for lower rental prices for the venues they use to host tournaments.

The auditor's office is encouraging lawmakers to take a closer look at the use of Minnesota's stadiums.

There is no cost for using Target Field or the U.S. Bank Stadium, but the league pays to use many other facilities. It costs more than $460,000 to use various University of Minnesota facilities in the fiscal year of 2017.

A university spokesman said the school would be burdened with the cost of hosting high school tournaments if it allowed the league to have free access.

Republican Rep. Sarah Anderson of Plymouth says the Legislature should give more guidance to the different facilities on how to handle high school sports.