Food and Drug Administration announces plans for less addictive - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Food and Drug Administration announces plans for less addictive cigarettes

Posted:
(NBC) -

The Food and Drug Administration said it will explore plans to make cigarettes less addictive.

The agency would target levels of nicotine in cigarettes and try lowering them enough to make them less likely to get people hooked or not addictive at all.

Shares of tobacco stocks plummeted after the announcement was made Friday.

The F.D.A. also announced a plan to delay strict requirements that cigar and e-cigarette companies get regulatory approval for any products marketed after February 2007

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.