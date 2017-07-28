Food and Drug Administration announces plans for less addictive cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration said it will explore plans to make cigarettes less addictive.

The agency would target levels of nicotine in cigarettes and try lowering them enough to make them less likely to get people hooked or not addictive at all.

Shares of tobacco stocks plummeted after the announcement was made Friday.

The F.D.A. also announced a plan to delay strict requirements that cigar and e-cigarette companies get regulatory approval for any products marketed after February 2007