Mall of America closes ride similar to deadly Ohio fair ride

The ride shut down in Ohio after deadly accident. The ride shut down in Ohio after deadly accident.
The Mall of America has shut down a ride that's similar to the one that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair and killed one person and injured seven.

A statement from the mall says the Shredder's Mutant Masher will be closed until it's inspected and cleared by the manufacturer, Chance Rides Inc.

The ride's design is similar to the Fire Ball, the attraction that broke apart at the Ohio fair Wednesday. Like the Fire Ball, the Mutant Masher spins riders while swinging back and forth like a pendulum. The two rides however, have different manufacturers.

The Mutant Masher is one of many rides at the mall's Nickelodeon Universe amusement park.

