Honkers snap losing skid with 7-4 victory in Willmar

The Rochester Honkers used two three-run innings and Chia-Ching Ho's solid 5+ inning start in a 7-4 victory over the Willmar Stingers that snapped their losing streak at five.

Ho didn't allow a run for the first five innings and was backed by a Honkers offense that had gone silent over their past two games.

The offense got going in the third inning, thanks to a pair of unearned runs. Kenyon Yovan advanced to first on a fielder's choice as an error committed by shortstop Josh Bissonette allowed Yovan to reach and Ryan Fitzpatrick and David Noworyta to score making it 2-0. Following Yovan, who advanced to third on the error, Ethan Ibarra drove Yovan in with a 6-3 ground out to make it 3-0.

In the top of the sixth the Honkers built upon that lead, this time with all earned runs. David Noworyta worked a walk to lead off the inning, then Yovan knocked a double to center off Willmar starter Nick Lackney to drive in Noworyta to give the Honkers a 4-0 lead. Following Yovan, Ibarra advanced him to third on a sacrifice bunt, then Jordan Hart hit a single to right to drive in Yovan to give the Honkers a 5-0 lead.

That single knocked Lackney out of the game as Kale Latorre came into the game. On the day Lackney went 5.1 innings giving up six runs, four earned, on six hits, while walking four and striking out three.

With Latorre on the mound, Hart stole second, then advanced to third on a wild pitch. On a 3-2 pitch, Johnathan Fleek hit a fly ball to left, deep enough for Hart to score on a sacrifice fly to give the Honkers a 6-0 lead.

The Stingers got on the board in the bottom of the sixth, as Tyler Murray drove in Bissonette with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-1, then after Ho was relieved by Jacob Green, Luke Becker reached base on a hit-by-pitch that allowed Caleb Ledbetter to score 6-2.

Ho on the day went 5.1 innings giving up two runs on five hits while walking four and striking out one.

In the top of the seventh the Honkers tacked on to their lead with a Noworyta RBI double to give them a 7-2 lead.

That was enough for the Honkers as they only gave up a run in the bottom of the seventh and the bottom of the eighth for a 7-4 victory.

Spencer Johnson got the save for his three innings in relief.

The Honkers play the Stingers again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Taunton Stadium in Willmar.