Vikings kick off first official day of training camp

The first official day of training camp kicked off Thursday at Minnesota State Mankato for the Minnesota Vikings. This is also the last year that that the Vikings will be heading to Mankato. After 52 years, the team will shift gears up north, as training camp will start taking place at their new team headquarters in Eagan, which is set to open.

Thursday was the first day that both rookies and veterans practiced together. Rookies reported to camp last Sunday, the veterans moved into the dorms on Wednesday.

Thursday morning consisted of a morning walk through that lasted an hour, followed by a two and a half hour practice with helmets and little contact.

The real story of Thursday's camp though was Teddy Bridgewater making his first media appearance since his devastating knee injury almost 11 months ago. Around 11:15 the quarterback spoke to the media, stating that he is remaining positive as he continues rehab.

Bridgewater has not played a regular season game since the 2015-2016 season, where he threw for over 3,200 hundred yards and had 17 total touchdowns. Bridgewater dislocated his knee and tore his ACL on August 31st of last year.

"Everything I did in the past couple months has been for me. And I needed some time for myself to get better. I've been getting better, and I'm going to continue to make progress," Bridgewater said.

Coach Mike Zimmer said that he thinks that the positive attitude that Bridgewater has had towards his rehabilitation has helped him progress at a positive rate.

"We kind of knew it was going to be a long process. And for where he's at right now, it's really remarkable. It's a testament to not only him, but his mom, the way he brought up. They way the things he's doing, I think he's in a good place right now and I think he kind of sees the end game now,"

Bridgewater did attend Thursday's morning walk through and afternoon practice. He did not practice with the rest of the team, and did rehabilitation drills.

There is still no timetable on Bridgewater's return. On Wednesday he was placed on the "physically unable to perform" list. This means that starting one week one, Bridgewater will be out of first six weeks of the season.