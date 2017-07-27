50th annual Paddock English horse show in honor of founder - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

50th annual Paddock English horse show in honor of founder

By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

It was an emotional day down at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds Thursday, for the 50th Annual Paddock Horse Show.    

Special because, it's the last one.

The Paddock English Horse Show was the creation of Leah Allert, who came to Rochester in 1967 specifically to start a horse stable.

She wanted to share her love of horses and teach anyone who wanted to come.

Allert was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three years ago and passed away earlier in the year.

Her family felt it would make the most sense let someone else host the horse show from now on.

But they think she'd be happy to see it come to a final conclusion.

"I think she would be a little speechless, she was very humble," Tom and Aynsley Allert, Leah's Husband and Daughter, said. "She would be very proud of it, it would give her a warm feeling, a sense of satisfaction."

This was an opportunity for anyone who had learned under Allert to come together again and show off all they've learned.

And to cap it all off the arena was named in her honor, the Leah Allert Memorial Arena.
    
 

