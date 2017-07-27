RAGBRAI cyclists arrive in Cresco on Thursday

RAGBRAI is still going strong in Iowa.

Cyclists traveled more than 50 miles on Thursday from Charles City to Cresco.

The route started in Charles City with stops in Ionia, New Hampton, Lawler, Protivin, and finally, Cresco.

Participants have biked nearly 300 miles since Sunday, including 54 miles on Thursday. However, the real doozy is the height.

The past five days they've climbed under 1,600 feet per day. But on Thursday, they climbed a whopping 2,200 feet.

As one could image, cyclists quads were on fire. "They're a little sore. I can feel it down there. They're burning for sure," said Steve Hickerson, a cyclist from Kansas.

Getting used to a non-stop cycling schedule can take its toll on RAGBRAI participants. "Day one you're ready to get on the bike and go. Especially this morning, I was out late, got up in the morning, and it's a little bit tougher."

Cyclists still have Friday and Saturday until they cross the finish line. Only then can they go home and take a much needed ice bath.