RAGBRAI cyclists arrive in Cresco on Thursday

RAGBRAI is still going strong in Iowa. Cyclists traveled more than 50 miles on Thursday from Charles City to Cresco. The route started in Charles City with stops in Ionia, New Hampton, Lawler, Protivin, and finally, Cresco. Participants have biked nearly 300 miles since Sunday, including 54 miles on Thursday. However, the real doozy is the height. The past five days they've climbed under 1,600 feet per day.More >>
The Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training Board (POST) decided Thursday not to name a police training fund after Philando Castile. Castile was shot and killed by a St. Anthony police officer during a traffic stop in July of 2016.More >>
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office issued an alert Thursday, regarding another phone scam in the area.More >>
The Destination Medical Center Corporation Board has approved the first phase of the Discovery Square development project Phase 1 calls for a four-story, 89,000 square-foot building that would be located at the corner of 2nd Avenue Southwest and 4th Street Southwest.More >>
A Rochester man is arrested after walking into the Social Security office and threatening to hurt people there. Police arrested 26-year-old Leonard Booth after the incident around 10:15 Wednesday morning.More >>
This edition of Throwback Thursday is close to home for us here at KTTC. This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County ran in the July 18, 1988, edition of the Rochester Post-Bulletin. The caption for it read, "KTTC-TV anchorman Paul Anderson explains the workings of a television newscast to a group of visitors Saturday at the station.More >>
A former Rochester High School Principal received a sentence Wednesday of 60 months behind bars for possessing child pornography.More >>
Wednesday marked law enforcement day, which is an annual event on RAGBRAI.More >>
The work of some extraordinary "green thumbs" was on display Wednesday afternoon in northwest Rochester in the annual "Tour with the Masters." It was a chance for people to walk around and learn about different features of six amazing gardens.More >>
A major ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court has dealt yet another blow to the once impressive empire of the privately-owned and operated Minnesota School of Business and Globe University. The justices of the state's highest court ruled Wednesday that Minnesota School of Business and Globe University made thousands of illegal loans to students and charged them interest that was over the legal limit. M-S-B/Globe has already closed its system, including a campus in n...More >>
A former Rochester High School Principal received a sentence Wednesday of 60 months behind bars for possessing child pornography.More >>
A Rochester man is arrested after walking into the Social Security office and threatening to hurt people there. Police arrested 26-year-old Leonard Booth after the incident around 10:15 Wednesday morning.More >>
This edition of Throwback Thursday is close to home for us here at KTTC. This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County ran in the July 18, 1988, edition of the Rochester Post-Bulletin. The caption for it read, "KTTC-TV anchorman Paul Anderson explains the workings of a television newscast to a group of visitors Saturday at the station.More >>
Playing guitar and being out on the water: two passions of musician Mike Munson. At Lake Winona Tuesday night, he combined the two passions into a one-of-a-kind experience. Munson teamed up with Winona Park & Recreation to organize the first-ever Floating Concert on Lake Winona.More >>
The work of some extraordinary "green thumbs" was on display Wednesday afternoon in northwest Rochester in the annual "Tour with the Masters." It was a chance for people to walk around and learn about different features of six amazing gardens.More >>
The exhibit gives families a chance to experience what dinosaurs might have looked and sounded like.More >>
