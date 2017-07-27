Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office warns of jury duty phone scam

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office issued an alert Thursday, regarding another phone scam in the area.

This particular scam has to do with jury duty.

The Sheriff's Office said the scammers call the victims, claiming to be from a local law enforcement agency.

They verify the victim's home address, then inform the victim that there is a warrant out for the victim's arrest for failing to appear for jury duty.

The scammer tells the victim he or she owes an amount of money to the courts.

However, authorities want to remind the public that people who fail to appear for jury duty are not contacted by phone and law enforcement does not collect fees.