DMC Corporation Board approves Discovery Square Phase 1

The Destination Medical Center Corporation Board has approved the first phase of the Discovery Square development project

Phase 1 calls for a four-story, 89,000 square-foot building that would be located at the corner of 2nd Avenue Southwest and 4th Street Southwest, according to developer Mortenson Company.

The Discovery Square building would serve as a space where doctors, researchers and entrepreneurs can collaborate to improve health care. Officials say the $35 million project would create about 400 short-term jobs and 325 permanent jobs.

During a DMC Corporation meeting Thursday morning, the board green-lighted the project to move forward.

"This is really where, ideally, there are new businesses being created, new jobs being created that are catalytic coming from Mayo Clinic. So I think the building's incredibly exciting and I think its strategy is dead on," said DMC Corporation Board Vice Chair R.T. Rybak. "And it'll connect with the transportation and what we do with the hotels, the restaurants, the entertainment, all of that. The most important part is to create jobs and to leverage the power of Mayo Clinic to create opportunities for everyone."

The Rochester City Council is expected to vote on the project on Aug. 7. If approved, groundbreaking for the Discovery Square building would take place this fall.