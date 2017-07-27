Police training fund will not be named after Philando Castile

The Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training Board (POST) decided Thursday not to name a police training fund after Philando Castile.

Castile was shot and killed by a St. Anthony police officer during a traffic stop in July of 2016.

Governor Mark Dayton recommended that the fund be named after Castile after the officer who killed him, Jeronimo Yanez, was acquitted of manslaughter.

The POST board is mostly made up of law enforcement officials, along with a representative of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a higher education representative, and Castile's uncle.

Every community member at the meeting called for the board to name the fund after Castile.

They claimed it would help bridge the gap between the police and the community.

"My friend was murdered. Yes, you do need training, you need to name that bill after Philando to remind you how to interact with African-American men like Philando because if I don't have this uniform on you will treat me like Philando," said John Thompson, a friend of Castile.

Lt. Bob Kroll of the Minneapolis Police Department was the only speaker at the meeting who was opposed to naming the fund after Castile.

"This is the wrong move to go on this path. This stems from comments made too early by our Governor early on. We need to keep politics out of policing," said Lt. Kroll.

The POST board came to the decision in an 8-2 vote.

A Minnesota police training fund has never been named after a person.