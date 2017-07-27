Man arrested after allegedly making threats at Social Security o - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested after allegedly making threats at Social Security office

Posted:
NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man is arrested after walking into the Social Security office and threatening to hurt people there.

Police arrested 26-year-old Leonard Booth after the incident around 10:15 Wednesday morning.

Police say Booth walked into the crowded office and threatened employees with physical harm because he wasn't receiving benefits. He allegedly threatened to quote "take people out."

Police were called and Booth was taken into custody.

Police say because of his criminal history, Booth is not eligible for the benefits.

He is facing charges of felony terroristic threats and 5th degree controlled substance. 

When he arrived at the Adult Detention Center, deputies found a small amount of cocaine on him.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.