Man arrested after allegedly making threats at Social Security office

A Rochester man is arrested after walking into the Social Security office and threatening to hurt people there.

Police arrested 26-year-old Leonard Booth after the incident around 10:15 Wednesday morning.

Police say Booth walked into the crowded office and threatened employees with physical harm because he wasn't receiving benefits. He allegedly threatened to quote "take people out."

Police were called and Booth was taken into custody.

Police say because of his criminal history, Booth is not eligible for the benefits.

He is facing charges of felony terroristic threats and 5th degree controlled substance.

When he arrived at the Adult Detention Center, deputies found a small amount of cocaine on him.

