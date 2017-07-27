Mayo HS hires new boy's basketball coach

For the second time this summer, Rochester Mayo High School has a new Head Boy's Basketball Coach. Luke Madsen replaces Tom Brown who had the job for just a little over a month.

Madsen comes from Bloomer High School in Wisconsin where he spent three years going 49-23. Last season his team was 19-5. Madsen has also coached at several other Wisconsin schools.

Madsen will bring his twin sons with him; 6-4 Gabe and 6-3 Mason will be sophomores at Mayo this coming year. The two averaged 18 points a piece as freshman on the varsity at Bloomer and were considered among the top freshman in the State of Wisconsin. Gabe ranked 2nd and hit 89 three-pointer's last season. They've already received scholarship offers to UW-Green Bay. The Madsen boys are currently in Las Vegas playing in a big summer tournament.

At Bloomer High School, Luke Madsen was also the Athletic Director and Assistant Principal. At Mayo he'll teach Spanish and coach the boys basketball team.