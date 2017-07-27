Honkers losing streak extends to 5 games after doubleheader losses to La Crosse

The Rochester Honkers offense could only muster three runs over their doubleheader Wednesday at La Crosse, as they were outscored 14-3 in the two losses.

In game one, La Crosse score one in the first, then added four in the fourth off of Ryan Thompson, thanks to Jake Hirabayashi's bases-clearing double to right to give them a 5-0 lead.

Thompson (L, 1-5) left after the sixth, giving up five runs, four of them earned, on eight hits, while striking out four and walking three.

Meanwhile, Loggers starter Ryan Anderson (W, 2-0) got the win while shutting down the Honkers, tossing seven shutout innings allowing only three hits and three walks while striking out four.

He was relieved by Hunter Davis who tossed two scoreless innings of his own, giving up only three hits and a walk, while striking out two.

The Loggers added two more runs, one in the eighth and one in the ninth on Dashon Moore's home run to give them the 7-0 victory.

Game two of the double header was more of the same.

The Honkers couldn't score until the fourth inning, but were already down 5-0 at that point as Manny Armendariz (L, 3-1) gave up five runs in three innings, only two earned, while walking two batters.

They were held to only two runs over Mason McMahon's (W, 2-2) six innings, as he gave up only five hits and one walk, while striking out nine Honkers.

The two runs for the Honkers came on Mike Echavia's RBI triple, and Chris Ceballos reaching first on a dropped third strike.

The Honkers added one more in the eighth on a fielder's choice but couldn't close the deficit any further in an eventual 7-3 loss.

Rochester's baseball team is back in action on Thursday night in Willmar as they face the Stingers for the third time in three days, at 7:05 at Taunton Stadium.