Throwback Thursday: a look inside KTTC in 1988

This edition of Throwback Thursday is close to home for us here at KTTC. 

This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County ran in the July 18, 1988, edition of the Rochester Post-Bulletin. 

The caption for it read, "KTTC-TV anchorman Paul Anderson explains the workings of a television newscast to a group of visitors Saturday at the station. 

The visitors attended a tour of the studio as part of the station's 35th anniversary celebration. 

A total of 658 people toured the studios, and entertainment and refreshments were provided. 

The station began operation in 1953 as KROC-TV. 

When the station was sold in 1976, its call letters were changed to KTTC."

