Throwback Thursday: a look inside KTTC in 1988

This edition of Throwback Thursday is close to home for us here at KTTC. This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County ran in the July 18, 1988, edition of the Rochester Post-Bulletin. The caption for it read, "KTTC-TV anchorman Paul Anderson explains the workings of a television newscast to a group of visitors Saturday at the station.More >>
This edition of Throwback Thursday is close to home for us here at KTTC. This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County ran in the July 18, 1988, edition of the Rochester Post-Bulletin. The caption for it read, "KTTC-TV anchorman Paul Anderson explains the workings of a television newscast to a group of visitors Saturday at the station.More >>
A former Rochester High School Principal received a sentence Wednesday of 60 months behind bars for possessing child pornography.More >>
A former Rochester High School Principal received a sentence Wednesday of 60 months behind bars for possessing child pornography.More >>
Wednesday marked law enforcement day, which is an annual event on RAGBRAI.More >>
Wednesday marked law enforcement day, which is an annual event on RAGBRAI.More >>
The work of some extraordinary "green thumbs" was on display Wednesday afternoon in northwest Rochester in the annual "Tour with the Masters." It was a chance for people to walk around and learn about different features of six amazing gardens.More >>
The work of some extraordinary "green thumbs" was on display Wednesday afternoon in northwest Rochester in the annual "Tour with the Masters." It was a chance for people to walk around and learn about different features of six amazing gardens.More >>
A major ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court has dealt yet another blow to the once impressive empire of the privately-owned and operated Minnesota School of Business and Globe University. The justices of the state's highest court ruled Wednesday that Minnesota School of Business and Globe University made thousands of illegal loans to students and charged them interest that was over the legal limit. M-S-B/Globe has already closed its system, including a campus in n...More >>
A major ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court has dealt yet another blow to the once impressive empire of the privately-owned and operated Minnesota School of Business and Globe University. The justices of the state's highest court ruled Wednesday that Minnesota School of Business and Globe University made thousands of illegal loans to students and charged them interest that was over the legal limit. M-S-B/Globe has already closed its system, including a campus in n...More >>
Playing guitar and being out on the water: two passions of musician Mike Munson. At Lake Winona Tuesday night, he combined the two passions into a one-of-a-kind experience. Munson teamed up with Winona Park & Recreation to organize the first-ever Floating Concert on Lake Winona.More >>
Playing guitar and being out on the water: two passions of musician Mike Munson. At Lake Winona Tuesday night, he combined the two passions into a one-of-a-kind experience. Munson teamed up with Winona Park & Recreation to organize the first-ever Floating Concert on Lake Winona.More >>
The exhibit gives families a chance to experience what dinosaurs might have looked and sounded like.More >>
The exhibit gives families a chance to experience what dinosaurs might have looked and sounded like.More >>
The city of Minneapolis announced all officers will be required to turn on their body cameras when responding to any call or self-initiated activity Wednesday. The announcement was made at a news conference held by the city's mayor and interim police chief.More >>
The city of Minneapolis announced all officers will be required to turn on their body cameras when responding to any call or self-initiated activity Wednesday. The announcement was made at a news conference held by the city's mayor and interim police chief.More >>
A former Rochester High School Principal received a sentence Wednesday of 60 months behind bars for possessing child pornography.More >>
A former Rochester High School Principal received a sentence Wednesday of 60 months behind bars for possessing child pornography.More >>
A major ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court has dealt yet another blow to the once impressive empire of the privately-owned and operated Minnesota School of Business and Globe University. The justices of the state's highest court ruled Wednesday that Minnesota School of Business and Globe University made thousands of illegal loans to students and charged them interest that was over the legal limit. M-S-B/Globe has already closed its system, including a campus in n...More >>
A major ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court has dealt yet another blow to the once impressive empire of the privately-owned and operated Minnesota School of Business and Globe University. The justices of the state's highest court ruled Wednesday that Minnesota School of Business and Globe University made thousands of illegal loans to students and charged them interest that was over the legal limit. M-S-B/Globe has already closed its system, including a campus in n...More >>
This edition of Throwback Thursday is close to home for us here at KTTC. This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County ran in the July 18, 1988, edition of the Rochester Post-Bulletin. The caption for it read, "KTTC-TV anchorman Paul Anderson explains the workings of a television newscast to a group of visitors Saturday at the station.More >>
This edition of Throwback Thursday is close to home for us here at KTTC. This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County ran in the July 18, 1988, edition of the Rochester Post-Bulletin. The caption for it read, "KTTC-TV anchorman Paul Anderson explains the workings of a television newscast to a group of visitors Saturday at the station.More >>
Playing guitar and being out on the water: two passions of musician Mike Munson. At Lake Winona Tuesday night, he combined the two passions into a one-of-a-kind experience. Munson teamed up with Winona Park & Recreation to organize the first-ever Floating Concert on Lake Winona.More >>
Playing guitar and being out on the water: two passions of musician Mike Munson. At Lake Winona Tuesday night, he combined the two passions into a one-of-a-kind experience. Munson teamed up with Winona Park & Recreation to organize the first-ever Floating Concert on Lake Winona.More >>
The exhibit gives families a chance to experience what dinosaurs might have looked and sounded like.More >>
The exhibit gives families a chance to experience what dinosaurs might have looked and sounded like.More >>
Winona authorities are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Winona Police Department, offers responded to a 911 call at at 209 Chatfield Street at 3:23 Monday morning.More >>
Winona authorities are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Winona Police Department, offers responded to a 911 call at at 209 Chatfield Street at 3:23 Monday morning.More >>
The work of some extraordinary "green thumbs" was on display Wednesday afternoon in northwest Rochester in the annual "Tour with the Masters." It was a chance for people to walk around and learn about different features of six amazing gardens.More >>
The work of some extraordinary "green thumbs" was on display Wednesday afternoon in northwest Rochester in the annual "Tour with the Masters." It was a chance for people to walk around and learn about different features of six amazing gardens.More >>