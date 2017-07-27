Twins blow 5-0 lead in walk-off loss

The Minnesota Twins offense knocked out Dodgers starter Brock Stewart early, but a 5-0 lead vanished over the final four innings as Justin Turner knocked a walk-off single through the left side to give the Twins a devastating 6-5 loss.

The offense jumped out to a lead in the third, as Zack Granite knocked an RBI double to make it 1-0 then Joe Mauer single up the middle to score two to make it 3-0.

In the top of the fourth, the Twins added to their 3-0 lead, with a two-run double from Brian Dozier to make it a 5-0 game.

Ervin Santana then gave up his first runs of the game in the fourth and fifth, as Joc Pederson homered in the fourth and Yasiel Puig did the same in the fifth to make it 5-2, but Santana entered the seventh inning with a comfortable three-run lead.

That three-run lead quickly narrowed to a one-run lead, as with two-outs, Chase Utley knocked a pinch-hit double to center to score two and make it a 5-4 game.

Santana was then removed from the game for Matt Belisle. Belisle walked Chris Taylor on a 3-2 pitch to put the go-ahead run on first, but Corey Seager just missed squaring up a first pitch breaking ball as he flew out to right to end the inning.

In the eighth, Taylor Rogers came in to try and hold the lead, but his inning didn't start out how he wanted it to.

Rogers walked Justin Turner to lead off the inning, then after striking out Cody Bellinger on a 3-2 pitch, he was replaced by Brandon Kintzler who promptly gave up a single to Enrique Hernandez to advance Turner to third. Logan Forsythe followed and knocked a fly ball to center field that would allow Turner to score to tie the game.

Then in the bottom of the ninth, Kintzler encountered more trouble. After forcing Puig to ground out softly to first, Kintzler gave up back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second with one out. Corey Seager than grounded out on a diving play by Brian Dozier to advance the runners and bring up Justin Turner with the winning run 90 feet away.

Turner worked the count to 3-2 then on the full count pitch, Turner singled through the left side sending home Austin Barnes and completing the sweep of the Minnesota Twins.

The loss knocked the Twins back 5.5 games out of first place in the AL Central, a large fall from their month-long run atop the division.

The Twins are off Thursday, but are back in action Friday, as they face the Oakland Athletics with Jaime Garcia making his Twins debut at 9:05 against Daniel Gossett at Oakland Coliseum.