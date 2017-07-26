RAGBRAI road leads to Charles City on day four

Wednesday marked law enforcement day, which is an annual event on RAGBRAI.More >>
The work of some extraordinary "green thumbs" was on display Wednesday afternoon in northwest Rochester in the annual "Tour with the Masters." It was a chance for people to walk around and learn about different features of six amazing gardens.More >>
A major ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court has dealt yet another blow to the once impressive empire of the privately-owned and operated Minnesota School of Business and Globe University. The justices of the state's highest court ruled Wednesday that Minnesota School of Business and Globe University made thousands of illegal loans to students and charged them interest that was over the legal limit. M-S-B/Globe has already closed its system, including a campus in n...More >>
Playing guitar and being out on the water: two passions of musician Mike Munson. At Lake Winona Tuesday night, he combined the two passions into a one-of-a-kind experience. Munson teamed up with Winona Park & Recreation to organize the first-ever Floating Concert on Lake Winona.More >>
The exhibit gives families a chance to experience what dinosaurs might have looked and sounded like.More >>
A former Rochester High School Principal received a sentence Wednesday of 60 months behind bars for possessing child pornography.More >>
The city of Minneapolis announced all officers will be required to turn on their body cameras when responding to any call or self-initiated activity Wednesday. The announcement was made at a news conference held by the city's mayor and interim police chief.More >>
A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting sheriff's deputies while they were trying to arrest him near Ridgeway, Iowa Monday afternoon. It started when authorities responded to a trespassing call. They arrested Jeremy Meyer after they say he began making threats to multiple people and resisting arrest.More >>
A search warrant shows that a woman "slapped" the back of a squad car on July 15 shortly before a Minneapolis officer fatally shot Justine Damond.More >>
Winona authorities are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Winona Police Department, offers responded to a 911 call at at 209 Chatfield Street at 3:23 Monday morning.More >>
The 2017 class of Lewiston-Altura High School has left a lasting impression on their community - a donation of thousands of dollars to local families.More >>
A former Rochester High School Principal received a sentence Wednesday of 60 months behind bars for possessing child pornography.More >>
Rochester public utilities customers might soon see an increase in their bills. Tuesday, at the RPU board meeting, the board received the preliminary results of a cost of service study, to see the costs associated with the next 5 years.More >>
Iowa City; Bloomington, Indiana; and Rochester Minnesota - just three of the top college towns in the U-S. That's according to the College Destination Index, a ranking released by conservative think tank American Institute for Economic Research.More >>
