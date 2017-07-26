RAGBRAI road leads to Charles City on day four

Cyclists pedaled from Clear Lake to Charles City on day four of RAGBRAI Wednesday.

They conquered 57.5 miles, even riding through the rain at some points.

Law enforcement tried to stay dry, as they helped keep drivers and riders safe.

Wednesday marked law enforcement day, which is an annual event on RAGBRAI.

Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson told a reporter in Charles City the recognition means a lot.

"We do so many things where people are screaming and yelling at us. It is so nice when the citizens come up and just thank us for our service and everything else. It is really nice to have this day in Charles City," Anderson said.

Chief Anderson said dozens of officers, deputies, and troopers from across northeast Iowa volunteered to help.

RAGBRAI nearly triples the population of Charles City.

Day five's route is from Charles City to Cresco, where Lance Armstrong will join the ride.

Riders will pedal more than 54 miles.