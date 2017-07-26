Ruling: Minnesota School of Business and Globe University issued thousands of illegal student loans

A major ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court has dealt yet another blow to the once impressive empire of the privately-owned and operated Minnesota School of Business and Globe University.

The justices of the state's highest court ruled Wednesday that Minnesota School of Business and Globe University made thousands of illegal loans to students and charged them interest that was over the legal limit.

M-S-B/Globe has already closed its system, including a campus in northwest Rochester, after a judge in Hennepin County ruled last year that the school violated state consumer fraud laws.

Now the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that M-S-B/Globe issued their own private loans to some six thousand students since 2009 at interest rates up to 18 percent. The court found M-S-B/Globe did so without a lender's license as required by state law, and the interest rates charged were way above the eight percent allowed by law for education loans.

Attorney General Lori Swanson says she'll push for refunds for students.

“We felt it was important for the Minnesota Supreme Court to give direction on the matter," said Swanson. "Many of the students who were enrolled in loans of up to 18 percent interest have not been able to find gainful employment with their degrees and are swimming in student loan debt. We plan to immediately ask the district court to declare the loans void and cancelled and to require the schools to refund borrowers for payments they have already made.”