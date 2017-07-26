Swanson's rain garden captivates visitors eager for ideas

The work of some extraordinary "green thumbs" was on display Wednesday afternoon in northwest Rochester in the annual "Tour with the Masters." It was a chance for people to walk around and learn about different features of six amazing gardens.

The Masters Gardener Group, from University of Minnesota Extension, featured smaller gardens for this year's annual tour.

Many of the gardens featured perennials, annuals, native plants, vegetable gardens, and even chickens!

Grace and Dean Swanson's garden on 18th Avenue NW included a special rain water feature.

"We're one of the first rain gardens to be put in, " said Dean Swanson. "So, I designed that so that I would take care of not only our property, but our one, two, three, four neighbors. So all of their water runs into this rain garden."

Swanson has also specially designed all of the paths in his garden to help rain water run into the rain garden.

The purpose of the Master Gardener Program tour was to educate the community about environmentally sound garden practices.

Each garden had at least two Master Gardeners available to answer any visitor questions and provide tips on how to create your own environmentally safe, yet efficient garden.