'Just for the love of the music': Floating Concert on Lake Winona a big hit

Playing guitar and being out on the water: two passions of musician Mike Munson. At Lake Winona Tuesday night, he combined the two passions into a one-of-a-kind experience.

Munson teamed up with Winona Park & Recreation to organize the first-ever Floating Concert on Lake Winona.

Surrounded by dozens of families in canoes, kayaks and paddle boards, Munson sang and played guitar on a floating stage from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Munson, who lives in Winona, has performed all over the country.

"Just for the love of the music and not for much financial gain or notoriety," said Munson.

But during one of his long drives, he began thinking about his other passion: being out on the water.

"And that's like, 'Why don't we just do a concert out on the lake?' And Park & Rec has all these boats there already and so much infrastructure, and it's not that hard to get people out on the water in Winona," said Munson.

And thus, the floating concert idea was born.

"I suppose that was part of my thought process and wanting to do this was for the audience to be in a different setting, but also for myself to be in a different setting, and to see what happens and see what everyone's reaction will be," Munson said.

Tuesday's free concert had a huge turnout, with all the canoes and kayaks from Lake Lodge Recreation Center rented out. For Munson, it was a chance to share his music to a new type of audience.

"To me, that's the greatest part about it is pairing these things, [which] has brought some excitement to get people to do things that they may not have chosen to do or may not do that regularly, but will do now," Munson said.

It was also a chance for the audience to experience music like they never have before.

"I love meeting people and I like hanging out with people, and doing creative, silly things that may result in good stories years later," said Munson.