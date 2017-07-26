Families "Discover the Dinosaurs" at Olmsted County Fair

The Olmsted County Fair is taking families back in time with the "Discover the Dinosaurs" exhibit.

The exhibit gives families a chance to experience what dinosaurs might have looked and sounded like.

There are also pits for kids to dig through and pretend to be paleontologists. They can search for fossils.

"I really like dinosaurs. I don't know why, but I really like the T-Rex and this one [triceratops]. I like the way they did the triceratops, because they make them blink," said Elise Hayness, a young girl checking out the exhibit.

The event continues for the remaining days of the 2017 Olmsted County Fair from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can learn more about "Discover the Dinosaurs" and get tickets here.