Reaction to Donald Trump's tweets about prohibiting transgender individuals from serving in the military

The President's announcement is sparking reactions on Wednesday across the country.

Trump tweeted that he wants a military that is ready to get to work, and that transgender military members are a burden.

In his tweets, he said that having transgender people in the military would entail "tremendous medical costs." Here in Rochester, the transgender community is in shock. We spoke with Jessi Wangen, leader of Southern Minnesota Transgender Support Group, and she said that some insurance companies treat transition care as seemingly cosmetic, unnecessary, or a mental disorder - even though Wangen said that is not backed up by the medical community.

Wangen said the surgeries don't raise premiums. She also said this all illustrates the tension in the country on transgender rights, and she wonders what will happen to those who are already serving.

"One of Trump's kind of points was that he wants a military that is ready and able to do the job. And certainly for the transgender people that are already in the military they've proved that they can do the job. They've proved it by going through all the training, they are actively serving with honor and bravery," said Wangen. Wangen continues to say that people don't understand what transgender people are thinking about and what they're going through.

She said the tweets are one of the many things that enforce certain social taboos that have to do with pretending transgender people don't exist or are second-class citizens.

