Former Rochester high school principal receives 5-year prison sentence

Former Rochester high school principal receives 5-year prison sentence

Posted:
A former Rochester high school principal received a sentence Wednesday of five years behind bars for possessing child pornography. 

Timothy Dorway, 44, made the guilty plea as part of a deal in Carver County court on June 1st.

Dorway was principal of Chanhassen High School when officials charged him with seven counts of possessing child pornography in December.

Authorities added 10 more charges in March.

Dorway left Mayo High School in May 2010. 

He must register as a sex offender. 
 

