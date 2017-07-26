Test Story Facebook Live Embed

Olmsted County deputies arrest an alleged car thief, thanks to the good work of the victim who discovered the suspect in the driver's seat of a new vehicle. Deputies received the call at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday from the 700 Block of 23rd Street NW in Stewartville. When authorities arrived, they found a 27-year-old victim with his arms wrapped around the suspect, 18-year-old Eric Fields. The victim told police he was at his wife's home when he came outside and saw s...

