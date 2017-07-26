Minneapolis Police Department announces change to body camera policy

The city of Minneapolis announced all officers will be required to turn on their body cameras when responding to any call or self-initiated activity Wednesday.

The announcement was made at a news conference held by the city's mayor and interim police chief.

Interim Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the policy changes will be enacted within three days.

This comes just 10 days after 40-year-old Justine Damond was shot and killed by an MPD officer after calling 9-1-1 to report a possible assault.

Before the policy change officers were able to use their own discretion when deciding to turn on cameras for such calls.

"What good is a camera if it's not being used when it may be needed the most? From this point forward in the Minneapolis Police Department we want to add strength to our expectations. Body cameras must be on," said Arradondo.

Arradondo said the policy change isn't in response to any one event or person despite the recent attention surrounding the department after the Justine Damond incident.

A major criticism of the July 15th incident was that no body camera footage of the incident exists since neither responding officer turned their camera on.

Both the Minneapolis Mayor and Police Chief insist that changes to the body camera policy were being made long before the Damond incident.

They say more changes to the policy may be made as their MPD supervisors conduct audits on how officers use body cameras.