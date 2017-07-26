Alleged car theft plot in Stewartville spoiled by victim's quick-thinking

Olmsted County deputies arrest an alleged car thief, thanks to the good work of the victim who discovered the suspect in the driver's seat of a new vehicle.

Deputies received the call at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday from the 700 Block of 23rd Street NW in Stewartville.

When authorities arrived, they found a 27-year-old victim with his arms wrapped around the suspect, 18-year-old Eric Fields.

The victim told police he was at his wife's home when he came outside and saw someone in the driver's seat of her new car, which was unlocked.

He confronted Fields, who fled on foot.

The victim chased him for about 100 yards before the suspect kicked him in the groin.

The 27-year-old was finally able to get Fields back to his home, but the suspect tried to jump over the deck.

The victim told deputies he was able to catch him.

Authorities found multiple items that belonged to the victim's wife along Fields' escape route, but $630 in cash from the car is still missing.

Fields faces 5th degree misdemeanor assault and theft of motor vehicle charges.