Minnesota Gophers' P.J Fleck reflects on the challenge as Big Ten season looms

Minnesota Gophers football head coach P.J. Fleck brought his optimism Tuesday to Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

"It's a wonderful challenge here at the University of Minnesota," said the new head coach. "It's one we look forward to attacking as we continue to go forward, we're not shying away from what we haven't accomplished in terms of the championship feel of 50-years without a championship but we want to be that bridge that connects the past with the present and also the future moving forward."

Fleck added that the key to that success will be a culture he and his staff work to build every day.

"A lot of our culture and character building and our development, or 'Gopher talk' has nothing to do with the x's and o's or just the football aspect but we believe in the better people create better results and they can play better so we focus on that person not that we don't focus on the football part that's incredibly important but a lot of our culture has to do with building that man and building that young man to people they say they want to become."