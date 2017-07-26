Honkers losing streak extends to three in 8-7 loss

The Honkers and Stingers went toe-to-toe Tuesday night, but with the Rochester Honkers taking a 7-6 lead in the top of the ninth, Garrett Cobb couldn't shut the door as he gave up two runs in an eventual 8-7 loss.

The two teams battled throughout this one. In the first the Honkers scored a run on Konnor Zickefoose' RBI double, but Willmar matched that with an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning to make it 1-1.

The Honkers scored another with Mike Echavia's solo shot, but Tyler Reichenborn would drive in Caleb Ledbetter with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-2.

In the top of the fourth the Honkers would get the lead again with another solo shot, this time off the bat of Kenyon Yovan to make it 3-2 and Griffin Neuer was able to hold the Stingers scoreless in the bottom of the fourth. That wasn't the case in the fifth however, as the Honkers would score two more, but Neuer would give up two more making it a 5-4 game after five.

Neuer would leave in the fifth, going 4.1 innings, giving up four runs on six hits while walking three.

On the other side, Luke Chevalier would go an equal 4.1 innings, but gave up five runs on six hits, walking two and striking out six.

The Honkers were held scoreless in the sixth, and then gave up the lead in the bottom of the inning.

Tyler Reichenborn would come up against Ben Strahm, with two on, and would knock a two-run double to center to give Willmar a 6-5 lead.

In the seventh, the Honkers would tie it up with an RBI single from Morgan McCullough to make it 6-6, then they took the lead in the top of the ninth with another RBI single off of the bat of McCullough to give the Honkers a 7-6 lead.

In the ninth, Garrett Cobb came in to close things out for the Honkers, but he hit Reichenborn to start the inning, then gave up an RBI triple to Luke Becker that tied the game. After intentionally walking the next batter Marcus Still, and then doing the same after Still advanced to second, Cobb was able to get the first out of the inning with a strike out of Danny Rodriguez. But with the bases jammed, Josh Bissonette knocked a fly ball to left field that was deep enough to allow Becker to score from third ending the game.

The Honkers 8-7 loss was their third straight, and sixth loss in their last ten games.

The Honkers are back home Wednesday for a double header against the La Crosse Loggers at 12:05 at Mayo Field.