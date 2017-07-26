Berrios gives up four in 6-2 loss to Dodgers

The Minnesota Twins could only muster two runs off of Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda (W, 9-4) and none off of the bullpen in a 6-2 loss in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Zack Granite's RBI single in the top of the third gave the Twins an early 1-0 lead, but Jose Berrios (L, 9-4) was unable to hold it.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Dodgers scored four runs, with Chris Taylor's RBI double bringing in Chase Utley and Yasiel Puig to make it 4-1.

Berrios was done after the fourth, as his night ended with him going four innings, giving up four runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out three.

In the top of the fifth, the Twins got one more off of Kenta Maeda with an Eduardo Escobar RBI single,. That brought up Eddie Rosario with two on and two out, but lined out to left to end the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth with Ryan Pressly on the mound, the Twins would give up two more, first on Logan Forsythe's RBI single, then on Chris Taylor's second RBI double of the game making it 6-2.

Maeda left after the fifth inning, giving way to Luis Avilan who pitched a scoreless sixth, then Josh Ravin (S, 1) came in and threw three no-hit innings to seal the deal, and give the Dodger the 6-2 win.

The loss dropped the Twins to a game under .500 as they now sit 4.5 games out of first place in the AL Central.

The Twins and Dodgers play the final game of their three game set at 9:10 Wednesday night, as Ervin Santana (11-7) looks to help the Twins avoid a sweep as they face Brock Stewart (0-0).