Man arrested in Ridgeway, Iowa after allegedly assaulting deputies

A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting sheriff's deputies while they were trying to arrest him near Ridgeway, Iowa Monday afternoon.

It started when authorities responded to a trespassing call.

They arrested Jeremy Meyer after they say he began making threats to multiple people and resisting arrest.

Meyer reportedly assaulted two deputies while they were trying to take him into custody.

Meyer faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

After being taken to the Winneshiek County Jail officers say he assaulted two deputies there.