Man arrested in Ridgeway, Iowa after allegedly assaulting deputi - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested in Ridgeway, Iowa after allegedly assaulting deputies

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
Connect
RIDGEWAY, Iowa (KTTC) -

A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting sheriff's deputies while they were trying to arrest him near Ridgeway, Iowa Monday afternoon.

It started when authorities responded to a trespassing call. 

They arrested Jeremy Meyer after they say he began making threats to multiple people and resisting arrest. 

Meyer reportedly assaulted two deputies while they were trying to take him into custody. 

Meyer faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

After being taken to the Winneshiek County Jail officers say he assaulted two deputies there.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested in Ridgeway, Iowa after allegedly assaulting deputies

    Man arrested in Ridgeway, Iowa after allegedly assaulting deputies

    A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting sheriff's deputies while they were trying to arrest him near Ridgeway, Iowa Monday afternoon. It started when authorities responded to a trespassing call.  They arrested Jeremy Meyer after they say he began making threats to multiple people and resisting arrest.

    More >>

    A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting sheriff's deputies while they were trying to arrest him near Ridgeway, Iowa Monday afternoon. It started when authorities responded to a trespassing call.  They arrested Jeremy Meyer after they say he began making threats to multiple people and resisting arrest.

    More >>

  • Rate hikes possible for RPU customers

    Rate hikes possible for RPU customers

    Rochester public utilities customers might soon see an increase in their bills. Tuesday, at the RPU board meeting, the board received the preliminary results of a cost of service study, to see the costs associated with the next 5 years.

    More >>

    Rochester public utilities customers might soon see an increase in their bills. Tuesday, at the RPU board meeting, the board received the preliminary results of a cost of service study, to see the costs associated with the next 5 years.

    More >>

  • Search warrant: woman "slapped" back of squad car shortly before police shooting

    Officer Mohamed NoorOfficer Mohamed Noor

    A search warrant shows that a woman "slapped" the back of a squad car on July 15 shortly before a Minneapolis officer fatally shot Justine Damond. 

    More >>

    A search warrant shows that a woman "slapped" the back of a squad car on July 15 shortly before a Minneapolis officer fatally shot Justine Damond. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.