RAGBRAI riders roll into Clear Lake, Iowa for day 3 of the annual bike ride

The 2017 class of Lewiston-Altura High School has left a lasting impression on their community - a donation of thousands of dollars to local families.More >>
Winona authorities are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Winona Police Department, offers responded to a 911 call at at 209 Chatfield Street at 3:23 Monday morning.More >>
One person is in custody and another suspect is on the run after they allegedly robbed a family.More >>
Laughter is common in Alicia Ober's house. "I have such a huge family," she said. With a household of eight, she stays fairly busy -- especially since she runs Minnesota Foster Care Closet out of her Rochester home. Foster Care Closet is a national organization. In fact, she started the first Foster Care Closet in Minnesota. "I saw one on Facebook, and my husband and I talked and said 'why don't we open one in our home?'"More >>
Iowa City; Bloomington, Indiana; and Rochester Minnesota - just three of the top college towns in the U-S. That's according to the College Destination Index, a ranking released by conservative think tank American Institute for Economic Research.More >>
A search warrant shows that a woman "slapped" the back of a squad car on July 15 shortly before a Minneapolis officer fatally shot Justine Damond.More >>
It's time to put on that new backpack for some Rochester students. A new year of learning kicked off at Longfellow Elementary School Tuesday morning, with kids eager to get off the bus and reunite with friends.More >>
Rochester Police are looking for two suspects who they believe assaulted a man in a park. According to the police, officers were called to a grassy median on Highway 14, near Cub Foods, on a report of a bleeding man.More >>
