Rate hikes possible for RPU customers

Rochester public utilities customers might soon see an increase in their bills.

Tuesday, at the RPU board meeting, the board received the preliminary results of a cost of service study, to see the costs associated with the next 5 years.

The purpose was to see what the board could do to determine how to keep costs down, by increasing money coming in.

It decided to see how the possibility of a 1.5 percent rate increase in 2018, and 1.9 percent increase in 2019, would affect its projection.

That increase is intended to help keep up with inflation.

"Those really did allow us to match the cost of service with the revenue required to serve those customers," Mark Kotschevar, general manager of RPU, said. "Those are modest rate increases designed to follow the rate of inflation or less if possible."

It's important to note that no rate change has been made as of yet, the final decision will be made at later meetings.

The board also hasn't yet decided how much of those increases would go to the customer charge versus the energy charge.