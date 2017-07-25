Search warrant: woman "slapped" back of squad car shortly before police shooting

A search warrant shows that a woman "slapped" the back of a squad car on July 15 shortly before a Minneapolis officer fatally shot Justine Damond.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the search warrant filed by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says that it wasn't clear exactly what happened next, "but the female became deceased in the alley." It doesn't specifically say that Damond hit the car.

Officer Mohamed Noor is on paid leave for fatally shooting Damond after she called 911.

Also, Noor has asked that an unauthorized GoFundMe page to raise money for him be taken down. Noor's attorney says his client didn't authorize the fundraiser and asked that the page be removed.

Attorney Thomas Plunkett says Noor has also asked that any money raised be returned to donors.

The page was removed by noon Tuesday.

Damond, a spiritual healer and bride-to-be, was shot soon after she called 911 to report what she thought was a sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

Noor's partner, Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud sound near their squad vehicle right before Damond approached the car on his side. Harrity said Noor shot Damond through the open window.