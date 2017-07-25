National ranking says Rochester is a top-20 college town

Iowa City; Bloomington, Indiana; and Rochester Minnesota - just three of the top college towns in the U-S. That's according to the College Destination Index, a ranking released by conservative think tank American Institute for Economic Research.More >>
It's time to put on that new backpack for some Rochester students. A new year of learning kicked off at Longfellow Elementary School Tuesday morning, with kids eager to get off the bus and reunite with friends.More >>
The 2017 class of Lewiston-Altura High School has left a lasting impression on their community - a donation of thousands of dollars to local families.More >>
Laughter is common in Alicia Ober's house. "I have such a huge family," she said. With a household of eight, she stays fairly busy -- especially since she runs Minnesota Foster Care Closet out of her Rochester home. Foster Care Closet is a national organization. In fact, she started the first Foster Care Closet in Minnesota. "I saw one on Facebook, and my husband and I talked and said 'why don't we open one in our home?'"More >>
The Albert Lea City Council passed a resolution Monday night requesting a delay in the consolidation of inpatient services at Mayo Clinic Health System. Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea announced last month it will consolidate its ICU, major surgery. and childbirth services to its Austin campus because of staffing shortages, rising costs and declining reimbursements.More >>
After starting with 23 applicants, the Rochester City Council has selected Morgan Hill, California, city manager Steve Rymer, as the new city administrator. He will be taking over after Stevan Kvenvold retired this spring, after 38 years working for the city.More >>
One person is in custody and another suspect is on the run after they allegedly robbed a family.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton is appealing a judge's ruling that struck down his veto of the Legislature's operating funding.More >>
Winona authorities are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Winona Police Department, offers responded to a 911 call at at 209 Chatfield Street at 3:23 Monday morning.More >>
The Olmsted County Fair kicked off Monday morning, and it's been a fairly busy morning as 4-H'ers got to show off their hard work as well as team work with their animals.More >>
Rochester Police are looking for two suspects who they believe assaulted a man in a park. According to the police, officers were called to a grassy median on Highway 14, near Cub Foods, on a report of a bleeding man.More >>
A Rochester man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a person's car.More >>
