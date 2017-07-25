National ranking says Rochester is a top-20 college town

UMR moves forward with U of M system for student sexual safety

Iowa City; Bloomington, Indiana; and Rochester Minnesota - just three of the top college towns in the U-S.

That's according to the College Destination Index, a ranking released by conservative think tank American Institute for Economic Research.

According to the group, Rochester is the 16th-best college town in America, defining college town as a community under 250,000 people.

The institute looks at nine economic, demographic, and quality of life factors.

Home to U-M-R, Winona State University - Rochester, RCTC and a campus of Saint Marys University among other schools, Rochester attracts more than 11-thousand students.

The city ranks 6th-best in innovation opportunities for students, and 13th for bars and restaurants.

The ranking also claims the Med City has the 4th most affordable rents in the category.

Iowa City checks in at five, while La Crosse is 19.

Other towns like Madison or Ann Arbor are too large to fit into this classification.