Rochester's Longfellow Elementary first to kick off 2017-2018 school year

It's time to put on that new backpack for some Rochester students.

A new year of learning kicked off at Longfellow Elementary School Tuesday morning, with kids eager to get off the bus and reunite with friends.

Longfellow is a district-wide choice school in Rochester that operates on a 45 /15 calendar.

Students go to school for nine weeks and then and then enjoy a three week break.

Those breaks take place in the fall, over the Christmas and New Years holiday, and in Spring.

Students also get an extended summer break and are just returning from having a little over 6 weeks off.

While students in first through 5th grades report today, Kindergarten students will have their first day on Thursday.

The rest of Rochester's students still have a few more weeks of summer vacation.

The first day of school for the remainder of the district is Sept. 5.

