Honkers stifled by Willmar starter Vranesic in 7-4 loss

The Rochester Honkers couldn't put a run across until the sixth inning, while giving up two in the first and the third in a 7-4 loss to Willmar on Monday.

The Stingers jumped on Honkers starter Michael Stryffeler in the first inning, scoring runs on a ground out to short and an RBI single up the middle to make it a 2-0 game.

Then in the third the Stingers doubled their lead on one swing as Nolan Bumstead's RBI double made it a 4-0 game.

The Honkers scoreless streak extended to 14 innings as they couldn't push a run across against Joe Vranesic , scoring for the first time in the sixth, thanks to Konnor Zickefoose' RBI single and Michael Michalak's RBI single to make it a 4-2 game.

On the day, Vranesic went six innings allowing two runs on six hits, while walking one and striking out three.

The Stingers scored one more in the bottom of the sixth as Harrison Schnurbusch scored on a Caleb Ledbetter sacrifice fly making it 5-2.

In the eighth the Honkers scored two thanks to Chris Ceballos' two-run home run, but they quickly gave up two more in the bottom of the inning as that one run deficit turned into a three-run gap.

In the ninth the Honkers' Ryan Fitzpatrick reached base as he was hit by a pitch to start the inning, but Zach Zubia would fly out, and Zickefoose and Kenyon Yovan ended the game with back-to-back strikeouts.

Vranesic improved to 2-1 on the year, while Stryffeler dropped to 0-3 and Calvin Coker collected his fourth save of the season.

The Honkers hope to end their two game skid Tuesday at 7:05 as they face Willmar for a second time at Taunton Stadium.