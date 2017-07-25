Twins fall to .500 with 6-4 loss to Dodgers; Minnesota finalizes deal for pitcher Garcia

An error by Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor gave the MinnesotaTwins the 4-3 lead, but a three-run shot off the bat of Cody Bellinger proved the difference in a 6-4 loss in Los Angeles.

The Twins got the lead in the fourth as Eddie Rosario doubled to left scoring Eduardo Escobar to make it 1-0. Then the Twins' Jason Castro doubled to left field, scoring Rosario, and despite a challenge on calling out Robbie Grossman at home, the Twins were only able to put two runs on the board.

In the fifth the Twins got to Bartolo Colon after he threw four shutout innings to start the game. Colon got into trouble in the fifth, giving up back to back home runs to Yasmani Grandal and Joc Pederson to tie the game, then Yasiel Puig tripled, and was brought home a batter later by Chris Taylor with an RBI single up the middle.

In the sixth, Eddie Rosario did some more damage with a solo shot to left center to tie up the game.

The next inning, Rosario drove in another run for the Twins. Rosario lined a single to left fielder Chris Taylor, but Taylor misplayed the hop and it went over his head all the way to the wall. This allowed Miguel Sano to score all the way from first, and gave the Twins that 4-3 lead.

Matt Belisle threw a scoreless bottom of the seventh, but then in the eighth, Taylor Rogers got into some trouble.

Chris Taylor led of the inning with a single. Then Rogers struck out Corey Seager, but gave up another single to Justin Turner. Rogers than was able to get Cody Bellinger to two strikes before he crushed the 0-2 pitch over the center field wall make it a 6-4 game.

In the top of the ninth, Joe Mauer was able to work a four-pitch walk, but Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen struck out Miguel Sano and forced Jorge Polanco to ground out to end the game.

Rogers was handed the loss to drop to 5-2 while Edward Paredes (1-0) was given the win to improve to 1-0 while the save was Jansen's 25th on the year.

Rosario on the day was 3-4 with two runs scored and three RBI.

Also of note for the Twins Monday, their acquisition of Jaime Garcia became official as they agreed to send Huascar Ynoa for Garcia and catcher Anthony Recker. The Twins will be paying the remaining of Garcia's contract. Twins manager Paul Molitor said that Garcia will make his first start on Friday against the Oakland Athletics.

The Twins play their second against Los Angeles Tuesday night at 9:10 with Jose Berrios (9-3) facing Kenta Maeda (8-4) at Dodger Stadium.