Albert Lea requesting delay in consolidation of hospital services

The Albert Lea City Council passed a resolution Monday night requesting a delay in the consolidation of inpatient services at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea announced last month it will consolidate its ICU, major surgery. and childbirth services to its Austin campus because of staffing shortages, rising costs and declining reimbursements.

Albert Lea City Manager Chad Adams said Mayo Clinic Health System has indicated the consolidation process will begin in October, with the hospital's ICU unit being the first on the list.

Many residents in Albert Lea have expressed concerns over the impact of the transition. So Monday night, the city council passed a resolution requesting a delay for the transition to January 2018, so that more questions can be answered.

"I just -- I see Albert Lea basically going down a cesspool if we lose it," one resident said before the city council Monday.

"What we believe is going to be -- have an economic impact on our community, just based on the information that we know with some of the job transitions. We don't quite know yet with some of the jobs that might be coming back to Albert Lea," said City Manager Chad Adams. "But even more importantly, just the service impact that it's going to have on our residents and the travel time that they're going to have to take in the future."

Adams said the resolution will likely be sent to Mayo Clinic Health System on Tuesday, and city leaders hope to meet with hospital officials in a few weeks to discuss delaying the transition.