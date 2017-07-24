Rochester City Council selects city administrator

After starting with 23 applicants, the Rochester City Council has selected Morgan Hill, California, city manager Steve Rymer, as the new city administrator.

He will be taking over after Stevan Kvenvold retired this spring, after 38 years working for the city.

The final three candidates went through interviews Friday, July 14th, in a public setting.

Even though he's coming from California, he's actually a Minnesota native who served as Parks and Rec director for the city of New Brighton from 2000 to 2006.

City Council members were looking for someone who could be engaged with the community and could guide the city through all the upcoming changes.

According to Sharon Klumpp, a consultant from Springsted Waters, who helped find all the applicants, spoke with Rymer on the phone and she says he is ready for this special opportunity.

"This opportunity to grow and really think about the future city that you want to be, is huge. You can go years and years as a city manager and not have that kind of opportunity." Klumpp said. "So it's wonderful and it's not just physical growth but its also how does the organization grow to meet all of the demands of the citizens, so he's very excited about that opportunity."

The next step will be to create the employment agreement, which will be done by July 30th's city council meeting.

Klumpp says Rymer's projected start date is in early October.

