Woman helps foster families by running Foster Care Closet from her home

Ober, a mom to three biological children and three foster children, grew up in a foster home

Alicia Ober shows off some of the donated items in her garage

Laughter is common in Alicia Ober's house. "I have such a huge family."

With a household of eight, she stays fairly busy -- especially since she runs 'Minnesota Foster Care Closet' out of her Rochester home. Foster Care Closet is a national organization. In fact, she started the first Foster Care Closet in Minnesota.

"I saw one on Facebook, and my husband and I talked and said 'why don't we open one in our home?'"

All of the items that Alicia has was all donated by the community, and everything from her home goes to foster parents.

Here's how it works: people bring clothes, shoes, toys, school supplies, furniture items, etc., to her home to be donated to foster families. Potential donors can bring anything brand new with tags on it, like clothes and shoes. She'll even take some used items as long as they don't have stains and aren't worn out.

If a donor doesn't want to drop of a donation at her home, she'll meet them at a designated meeting place.

Foster families in need of clothing or furniture can either send Alicia an email or a message through the Minnesota Foster Care Closet Facebook page. If she doesn't have what a family needs, she will request the item on her Facebook page in the hopes that someone will donate that particular item.

Foster families can take whatever they need, free of charge.

According to Alicia, families will come as far as the Twin Cities or Blue Earth.

She started running Foster Care Closet out of her home to give back and help people, but there's a more personal reason she took on the challenge.

"When I was growing up my parents did foster care my whole life. We see kids coming in the home with nothing at all, or else moving from home to home with trash bags, and that just broke my heart... watching all these kids coming in and out with absolutely nothing."

Alicia understands the hardships of being a foster kid, because she used to be one. "In high school, but that was my choice."

She said there's good foster homes and bad ones.

"I guess I'd have to say one of my homes was one of the bad homes. There was a lot of neglect and abuse. We got locked in our room from morning til night. You were there, you couldn't be seen, heard, nothing."

However, years later, she's opened her home to three foster children that she and her husband are hoping to adopt.

"It felt in our hearts like this was the one. We want to be able to give them the love, support, and guidance and show them everything they need."

If you would like to donate a clothing, furniture, or toy item to Minnesota Foster Care Closet, email Alicia at alicia.ober@gmail.com or visit her Facebook page here.



