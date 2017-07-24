Dayton appeals ruling on legislative funding veto - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Dayton appeals ruling on legislative funding veto

St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Gov. Mark Dayton is appealing a judge's ruling that struck down his veto of the Legislature's operating funding.

Dayton zeroed out budgets for the House and Senate this spring while signing the remainder of a $46 billion budget. The Democratic governor wanted to use that funding as leverage to rework costly tax cuts and other provisions.

But a Ramsey County judge nullified Dayton's veto and restored the Legislature's budget last week. Dayton followed up on his promise and appealed the case to the Minnesota Court of Appeals Monday.

The case could eventually make its way up to the Minnesota Supreme Court. Dayton says he's fighting to reverse major tax breaks he says would jeopardize the state's financial footing.

