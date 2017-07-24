Olmsted County Fair kicks off Monday with a busy morning for 4H'ers

The Olmsted County Fair kicked off Monday morning, and it's been a fairly busy morning as 4H'ers got to show off their hard work as well as team work with their animals.

Kids of different ages were here with their horses, giving them showers, getting them acquainted with the arena and most importantly, getting them ready for the show.

Leah Johnson has taken part in the Olmsted County Fair for 10 years, and she said that preparing the horses starts way before the show. Kids should start riding their horses as often as possible and as much as possible because the judges are looking for how well you work with your horse, how well the horse moves and how it behaves at the show.

Johnson said it is very different at the show than it would be at home because it is a completely different environment for the horse, so practice and team work are important.

Although, according to Johnson, it's not just about the competition.

"It's just a lot of fun 'cause you can come and associate with your friends and make new friends for sure," said Johnson. "And you get to make decorations in the stalls and it's super fun to do that with a group of people 'cause you do it with your club, you all match, and it's just a lot of fun to participate 'cause you make new friends."

The first category is Trail where they go through an obstacle course with things like logs and mailboxes, followed by the English events, Showmanship and Western events.