Rochester man in custody for alleged vehicle theft - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester man in custody for alleged vehicle theft

Posted:
Joseph Rodriguez Joseph Rodriguez
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a person's car.

According to the police, there was a report of a stolen vehicle about a week ago and early Monday morning, the vehicle was found at Three Links Park. Inside the vehicle was 44-year-old Joseph Rodriguez, of Rochester. He was taken into custody.

RPD said Rodriguez has a long criminal history and had several pills on him when they found him.

Rodriguez faces motor vehicle theft and 5th degree controlled substance charges.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.