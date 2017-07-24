Rochester man in custody for alleged vehicle theft

A Rochester man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a person's car.

According to the police, there was a report of a stolen vehicle about a week ago and early Monday morning, the vehicle was found at Three Links Park. Inside the vehicle was 44-year-old Joseph Rodriguez, of Rochester. He was taken into custody.

RPD said Rodriguez has a long criminal history and had several pills on him when they found him.

Rodriguez faces motor vehicle theft and 5th degree controlled substance charges.