Police searching for suspects in possible park assault

Rochester Police are looking for two suspects who they believe assaulted a man in a park.

According to the police, officers were called to a grassy median on Highway 14, near Cub Foods, on a report of a bleeding man. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man bleeding from his head. A witness said they saw two men chasing the victim and assaulting him.

According to the victim, he was assaulted in Bear Creek Park by two unknown African American males. During the assault, the victim was hit on the head multiple times by either a baseball bat or a large tree branch.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a brain bleed and possible hand fractures. He also had to have staples put in his head.