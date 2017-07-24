One suspect arrested in Rochester robbery, one person still on the run

After starting with 23 applicants, the Rochester City Council has selected Morgan Hill, California, city manager Steve Rymer, as the new city administrator. He will be taking over after Stevan Kvenvold retired this spring, after 38 years working for the city.More >>
One person is in custody and another suspect is on the run after they allegedly robbed a family.More >>
Laughter is common in Alicia Ober's house. "I have such a huge family." With a household of eight, she stays fairly busy -- especially since she runs 'Minnesota Foster Care Closet' out of her Rochester home. Foster Care Closet is a national organization. In fact, she started the first Foster Care Closet in Minnesota. "I saw one on Facebook, and my husband and I talked and said 'why don't we open one in our home?'"More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton is appealing a judge's ruling that struck down his veto of the Legislature's operating funding.More >>
Winona authorities are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Winona Police Department, offers responded to a 911 call at at 209 Chatfield Street at 3:23 Monday morning.More >>
The Olmsted County Fair kicked off Monday morning, and it's been a fairly busy morning as 4-H'ers got to show off their hard work as well as team work with their animals.More >>
Rochester Police are looking for two suspects who they believe assaulted a man in a park. According to the police, officers were called to a grassy median on Highway 14, near Cub Foods, on a report of a bleeding man.More >>
The Gift of Life Transplant House has been a Rochester institution for decades, known as a place of compassion for transplant patients and families.More >>
For the first time in decades, Rochester will have a new city administrator. Rochester City Council comes together to finish last week's recessed meeting having reached a decision for city administrator.More >>
Winona authorities are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Winona Police Department, offers responded to a 911 call at at 209 Chatfield Street at 3:23 Monday morning.More >>
One person is in custody and another suspect is on the run after they allegedly robbed a family.More >>
Rochester Police are looking for two suspects who they believe assaulted a man in a park. According to the police, officers were called to a grassy median on Highway 14, near Cub Foods, on a report of a bleeding man.More >>
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says agents have interviewed a witness in the officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis that claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman. According to the BCA, the witness was seen bicycling eastbound on West 51st Street immediately before the shooting on July 15.More >>
It's a back-and-forth that's been going on for nearly two years. Fourteen Amish families from Fillmore County have been ordered to install septic systems in their homes, and stop getting rid of water and sewage on ground surfaces.The families haven't complied, saying it is against their religion.More >>
Arizona is telling armed drivers how they should handle themselves if they get pulled over by police. The gun-friendly state recently changed its rule book for the road in a bid to avoid deadly encounters between police and people behind the wheel. Arizona is among a small number of states instructing drivers on what to expect during traffic stops. But it appears to be the first to use its driving rules to address situations in which motorists are armed.More >>
