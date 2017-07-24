1 suspect arrested in Rochester robbery, 1 person still on the run

One person is in custody and another suspect is on the run after they allegedly robbed a family.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of 4th Ave. SE, Saturday evening, for a home invasion robbery call. When officers arrived they found there were three victims to the robbery: a 25-year-old male, a 56-year-old female, and a 20-year-old female.

They told police that two suspects came to their home and forced their way inside. One of the suspects was known to the family. Once inside, they physically assaulted the victims and demanded the 25-year-old man open up a safe. The victim's said there was a threat of a handgun, but a gun was never seen. When the man refused, they kicked him in the face, stole his phone and ran away.

An ambulance was called to check on the victim, but nobody was taken to the hospital.

The victims then told police the one suspect they knew was 21-year-old Austin Swenson, of Eyota. Authorities were able to locate and arrest him near Stewartville.

The second suspect is described as a 6'2" 150 lbs., white male with brown hair that is a buzz cut. He was wearing black sweatpants and a gray shirt.

If you have any information, call Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6810.