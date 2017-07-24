Two dead in Winona after apparent murder-suicide, police say

Winona authorities are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the Winona Police Department, offers responded to a 911 call at at 209 Chatfield Street at 3:23 Monday morning. The male who made the call, told police that he and his girlfriend were struggling over a handgun when the gun went off. The girlfriend was struck in the head.

When officers arrived to the scene, they tried to make contact with the male. Officers then heard, what they believe was, another gun shot and backed away from the house. They tried to make contact again with the male and were unsuccessful.

When officers went into the home, they found the girlfriend and the man. Both were dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

No one else was inside the residence and there is no danger to the public.

Names are being withheld at this time pending notification to all family.